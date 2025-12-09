Expand / Collapse search

Things to do in Chicago this weekend — SAUCED Night Market, Christmas Around the World

Published  December 9, 2025
CHICAGO - ‘Tis the season for twinkling lights, holiday cheer and pretending the snow in the forecast doesn’t bother you. Luckily, this weekend’s lineup of events may be worth bundling up for.  

Here’s a guide to things to do in Chicago this weekend Dec. 12-14. 

What concerts are in the Chicago area this weekend?  

Dec. 12: Twisted with Sublime and Soul Coughing at Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom

Dec. 12: The Armed at Thalia Hall

Dec. 12: Acid Bath at The Salt Shed Indoors

Dec. 12: Andrew Bird at Fourth Presbyterian Church

Dec. 12: That Mexican OT at Riviera Theatre

Dec. 12: Aimee Mann and Ted Leo at Irish American Heritage Center

Dec. 12: Christian Nodal at Allstate Arena

Dec. 13: Parlor Greens at Garcia’s

Dec. 13: Billie Marten at Thalia Hall

Dec. 14: Elena Rose at House of Blues Chicago

Dec. 14: Jagged Edge at Arie Crown Theater

Multiple dates: Zeds Dead at Wintrust Arena

What sporting events are in Chicago this weekend? 

Dec. 13: Northwestern men’s basketball vs. Jackson State

Dec. 13: Chicago Blackhawks vs. Detroit Red Wings

Dec. 14: Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns

Dec. 14: Chicago Wolves vs. Grand Rapids Griffins

Dec. 14: Loyola men’s basketball vs. Chicago State

Dec. 14: Chicago Bulls vs. New Orleans Pelicans

What theatre and comedy shows are in the Chicago area this weekend

Home Alone in Concert 

The Phantom of the Opera

SIX

‘Twas the Night Before by Cirque du Soleil 

Elf the Musical 

Much Ado About Nothing

Tommy Davidson at Chicago Improv 

NUTCRACKER! at Rosemont Theatre

Things to do in Chicago this weekend Dec. 12-14 

SAUCED Night Market 

The SAUCED Night Market returns to the Chicago Athletic Association, 12 S. Michigan Ave., on Friday and Saturday, Dec. 12-13, from 5 to 10 p.m. The free event features more than 40 local vendors with food, cocktails and holiday goods. 

Christmas Around the World 

Christmas Around the World continues at the Museum of Science and Industry, offering extended hours as the exhibit runs through Jan. The forest of 50 decorated trees and global light-themed displays anchors a lineup of holiday programs, including snow simulations every 30 minutes. 

WNDR Holiday Nights 

Guests can explore the WNDR Museum after-hours, enjoy love jazz, craft a custom holiday fragrance and cap the night with a gourmet cinnamon roll. Event tickets start at $45.99. 

Chicago Artisan Market 

The Chicago Artisan Market hosts its final market of the year on Sunday, Dec. 14 from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Morgan MFG, 401 N. Morgan St. More than 115 makers in food, fashion, home goods and art will showcase their work in the indoor space alongside snacks, drinks and family-friendly activities. 

29th Annual TBOX Holiday Bar Crawl 

Wrigleyville turns into a holiday crawl during TBOX, the city’s 12 Bars of Xmas event, which runs Saturday, Dec. 13 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m across more than 20 bars. Thousands of participants in holiday costumes pack Clark Street for drink specials, giveaways and the event’s signature morning cereal-and-beer kick off. 

