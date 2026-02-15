2 killed in fiery crash in Chicago’s West Loop, police say

The Brief Two people were killed in a crash in Chicago's West Loop early Sunday morning. The car had crashed into a highway support column and caught fire. Authorities have not identified the two victims.



Two people were killed after their car crashed into a column and caught fire in Chicago’s West Loop early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the scene in the 400 block of S. Jefferson St. around 2:19 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police found a white sedan that had crashed into a highway support column and was on fire.

Chicago firefighters were trying to put out the fire.

Two people were found inside the car and had died at the scene. Authorities did not identify the individuals.

Major Accident Detectives are investigating the crash.