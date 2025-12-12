Chicago weather: Weekend plunge to subzero temps follows light city snowfall

The Brief Cold, cloudy weather today will give way to a snowstorm Friday. The city may see about an inch, with heavier snow and dangerous cold to the south. An arctic blast will bring subzero temperatures through the weekend before a warm-up next week.



There is light at the end of the tunnel, but we have to get through the next few days first.

Today will be mainly cloudy and cold with highs around 30°. There’s a small chance of a brief snow shower or flurry, but no accumulations are expected today.

What's next:

The next storm system is on the way tomorrow and it will be a snowmaker in our region. Impacts locally, however, will be likely confined to areas from the city and points south. In our far-southern counties, 3 to 4 inches of snow will be possible, with perhaps an inch in the city and little to nothing in the northern tier of counties.

A blast of frigid air will be moving in along with those snows and whatever the temperature is at midnight will go in the books as our high for the day.

During the afternoon, temperatures will barely be in double digits, which means the snow will be extremely powdery and road chemicals will be far less effective. Snow will be over by Saturday night with partial clearing and very cold temperatures.

Most areas will drop below zero staying perhaps close to zero in the city. Wind chills could be -20 which would necessitate a cold weather advisory from the weather service.

On Sunday there will be a mixture of clouds and sun, and it will be the coldest day in the foreseeable future with highs around 10° and wind chills well below zero all day long. The Bears game could be one of the coldest ever played at Soldier Field.

On Monday temperatures will still be cold, but we will be done with the extreme arctic blast. Highs should get into the mid or upper 20s. After that, it is time to thaw things out with highs moving into the 40s later in the week. There’s even a shot at hitting 50 at some point before the upcoming weekend.