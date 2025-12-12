Expand / Collapse search

Chicago police arrest man accused of attacking 3 women in Loop

By Will Hager
Published  December 12, 2025 5:10am CST
Loop
FOX 32 Chicago
article

Marlon Miller | Chicago police

The Brief

    • Police charged a man with attacking three women this week in the Loop.
    • He was arrested minutes after the incidents and charged with felonies.
    • He has a detention hearing Thursday.

CHICAGO - A man has been charged with attacking three women in separate incidents Wednesday morning in the Loop. 

What we know:

Marlon Miller, 40, was arrested around 8:28 a.m. in the first block of East Randolph Street after officers identified him as the man who minutes earlier allegedly battered a 62-year-old woman, a 50-year-old woman and a 49-year-old woman, according to Chicago police. 

Miller was taken into custody and charged with three felony counts of aggravated battery in a public place.

He was scheduled to appear for a detention hearing Friday at the Leighton Criminal Court Building. Police said no additional information was available.

The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.

LoopCrime and Public SafetyNews