Chicago man arrested 3 months after South Side armed robbery, police say
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged three months after another man was robbed at gunpoint on the city’s South Side.
What we know:
Chicago police said Damien Horton, 22, was taken into custody Tuesday just before noon in the 6400 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.
Damien Horton | CPD
Horton was identified as one of the people involved in a Sept. 7 robbery that took place a block north on the same street where he was arrested. Investigators say a 54-year-old man had personal items taken from him at gunpoint at around 11:45 a.m.
Horton is charged with one felony count of robbery with a firearm.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear how police identified Horton in the investigation.
What's next:
Horton is scheduled for a detention hearing on Thursday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.