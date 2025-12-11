Chicago man arrested 3 months after South Side armed robbery, police say

The Brief A 22-year-old Chicago man was arrested this week in connection with a September armed robbery. Investigators say the victim, 54, was robbed at gunpoint on South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive. The suspect is due in court for a detention hearing on Thursday.



A Chicago man has been charged three months after another man was robbed at gunpoint on the city’s South Side.

What we know:

Chicago police said Damien Horton, 22, was taken into custody Tuesday just before noon in the 6400 block of South Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Drive.

Damien Horton | CPD

Horton was identified as one of the people involved in a Sept. 7 robbery that took place a block north on the same street where he was arrested. Investigators say a 54-year-old man had personal items taken from him at gunpoint at around 11:45 a.m.

Horton is charged with one felony count of robbery with a firearm.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how police identified Horton in the investigation.

What's next:

Horton is scheduled for a detention hearing on Thursday at the Leighton Criminal Courthouse.