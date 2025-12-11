Family of Chicago Ofc. Krystal Rivera files wrongful death lawsuit against CPD, her partner

The Brief The family of Officer Krystal Rivera is suing the Chicago Police Department and Officer Carlos Baker over her June 5 death. The lawsuit reportedly claims Baker was struggling to accept the end of their romantic relationship and had a long record of misconduct. COPA continues to investigate as Baker remains stripped of police powers.



The family of Chicago Police Officer Krystal Rivera has filed a wrongful death lawsuit, alleging her partner, Officer Carlos Baker, should never have been on the force when he fatally shot her during a chase in Chatham on June 5.

What we know:

Rivera, a four-year department veteran described by colleagues as a dedicated mentor and a hard worker, was shot in the back by Baker as the two pursued an armed suspect, later identified as Adrian Rucker, near 82nd Street and Drexel Avenue, according to police.

During the chase, Rucker allegedly pointed a gun in their direction. Baker fired, striking Rivera. She later died from her injuries.

Rucker was arrested after fleeing the scene, along with another man, identified as Jaylin Arnold.

The Chicago Sun-Times first reported that Rivera’s family is now suing the department and Baker. The lawsuit argues Baker was struggling to accept the end of his romantic relationship with Rivera and acted recklessly during the chase. Rivera’s mother says in the filing that Baker should never have been hired as a police officer, citing more than a dozen misconduct complaints and three suspensions on his record.

Baker was relieved of his police powers on Aug. 15.

Dig deeper:

Reporting from the Illinois Answers Project and the Chicago Sun-Times shows Baker had a long history of complaints and investigations, including an Aug. 10 incident at DSTRKT Bar on North Milwaukee Avenue where he allegedly battered a 29-year-old woman. He then allegedly attempted to interfere in the internal investigation into that complaint.

Attorney Antonio Romanucci, who represents Rivera’s family, said the department failed to act on clear red flags.

"While the Rivera family and their legal team wholly believe removing Carlos Baker's police powers is the appropriate decision, we called for this from the earliest days after he fatally shot his police partner, Krystal Rivera," Romanucci said in a previous statement.

He added that concerns about Baker "go back further than the night he killed Krystal," and argued the "city hired this rogue police officer despite knowing he was a danger to the community while he was a probationary officer. They took affirmative action to hire Carlos Baker when the only action should have been to terminate his probation and ensure he never wore a CPD shield or carried a gun. Krystal Rivera would be alive today."

What's next:

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is still investigating.

Meanwhile, Romanucci will be holding a press conference at 10 a.m. on the Rivera family's lawsuit. It will be livestreamed in a video player at the top of this story.