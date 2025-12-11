Man tried to lure child into car on Chicago's South Side

The Brief A man in Englewood tried to lure a young girl into his car while she was walking home, police said. She escaped to a family friend’s house as the vehicle circled the block. Police are searching for the driver, described as a heavy-set man in his late 30s driving a silver Chevy Malibu.



Chicago police are warning South Side residents after a man tried to lure a child into his vehicle on Wednesday evening in the Englewood neighborhood.

What we know:

The attempted child luring occurred between 7:40 p.m. and 7:55 p.m. in the 7200 to 7300 block of South May Street, police said. The child was walking home when a man driving a silver Chevrolet Malibu with a broken passenger-side headlight pulled up and urged her to get into the car, offering to smoke with her.

Police said the girl refused and ran to a family friend’s home. She later saw the vehicle circling the block several times before speeding away.

The driver was described as a heavy-set Black man, 35 to 40 years old, with a dark complexion and twists in his hair. He was wearing a black jacket or hooded sweatshirt, police said.

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to call Area One detectives at (312) 747-8380 or 911.