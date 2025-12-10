Off-duty Cook County Sheriff deputies shot at outside Chicago hospital, officials say

The Brief Two off-duty Cook County Sheriff’s deputies were shot at early Wednesday outside Mt. Sinai Hospital. No one was hurt, but their vehicle was damaged. Chicago police say no arrests have been made.



A pair of off-duty Cook County Sheriff’s deputies were shot at early Wednesday while driving near Mt. Sinai Hospital, according to Chicago police and the sheriff’s office.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 3:36 a.m. in the 1500 block of South California Boulevard.

The deputies, a 27-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, were heading north when someone in a silver sedan's passenger seat opened fire.

No one was hit, but the deputies’ vehicle was struck on the rear passenger-side door, police said. The sedan took off heading east.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.