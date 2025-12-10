Expand / Collapse search

Off-duty Cook County Sheriff deputies shot at outside Chicago hospital, officials say

By Nic Flosi
Published  December 10, 2025 11:29am CST
Crime and Public Safety
FOX 32 Chicago

The Brief

    • Two off-duty Cook County Sheriff’s deputies were shot at early Wednesday outside Mt. Sinai Hospital.
    • No one was hurt, but their vehicle was damaged.
    • Chicago police say no arrests have been made.

CHICAGO - A pair of off-duty Cook County Sheriff’s deputies were shot at early Wednesday while driving near Mt. Sinai Hospital, according to Chicago police and the sheriff’s office.

What we know:

The shooting happened around 3:36 a.m. in the 1500 block of South California Boulevard.

The deputies, a 27-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, were heading north when someone in a silver sedan's passenger seat opened fire.

No one was hit, but the deputies’ vehicle was struck on the rear passenger-side door, police said. The sedan took off heading east.

What's next:

No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.

The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department and Cook County Sheriff’s Office.

