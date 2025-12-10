Off-duty Cook County Sheriff deputies shot at outside Chicago hospital, officials say
CHICAGO - A pair of off-duty Cook County Sheriff’s deputies were shot at early Wednesday while driving near Mt. Sinai Hospital, according to Chicago police and the sheriff’s office.
What we know:
The shooting happened around 3:36 a.m. in the 1500 block of South California Boulevard.
The deputies, a 27-year-old man and a 28-year-old man, were heading north when someone in a silver sedan's passenger seat opened fire.
No one was hit, but the deputies’ vehicle was struck on the rear passenger-side door, police said. The sedan took off heading east.
What's next:
No arrests have been made. Area Four detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department and Cook County Sheriff’s Office.