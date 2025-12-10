Chicago Auto Show 2026: Dates set, new features revealed

The Brief The 2026 Chicago Auto Show will run Feb. 7–16 at McCormick Place. New additions include Chi-Town Alley. Tickets are already on sale.



The Chicago Auto Show will return next year, bringing new features, expanded test tracks and a fresh exhibit spotlighting the city's car culture.

What we know:

The 2026 event, which is the 118th edition, will once again take place at McCormick Place from Feb. 7 to 16.

Attendees can expect indoor test tracks, outdoor ride-and-drive opportunities and the return of major experiences like Chicago Drives Electric, Camp Jeep and Ford’s "Built Wild" track.

What they're saying:

In a statement, show Chairman Jason Roberts said organizers are aiming to raise the bar in 2026.

"Every year, the Chicago Auto Show evolves, but 2026 will set a new standard for what an auto show experience can be," he said, adding that the goal is to give guests "interactive ways to explore the future of mobility."

Local perspective:

Chi-Town Alley, a new showcase celebrating "Chicago’s diverse automotive communities," will highlight performance cars, custom builds and street-inspired designs.

Dig deeper:

The show will feature returning themed days and events, including Automotive Career Day, First Responders & Military Appreciation Day, a three-day food drive, and more.

Specialty exhibits such as Overlanding Chicago and the Family Zone will return, offering new demonstrations and kid-friendly activities.

What you can do:

Tickets are already on sale. For more information on the event, visit ChicagoAutoShow.com.