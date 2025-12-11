Faith outweighs immigration fears as thousands celebrate Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe

The Brief Massive crowds brave freezing weather for one of the largest Catholic gatherings in the U.S. Immigration enforcement fears loom, but many say faith outweighs fear. Pilgrims share powerful stories of miracles, returning to the shrine in gratitude and hope.



Hundreds of thousands of worshippers are braving the cold Thursday night to celebrate the Feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, one of the largest Catholic gatherings in the nation and a cornerstone of faith for many Latino families.

What we know:

The annual celebration at the Shrine of Our Lady of Guadalupe in Des Plaines draws pilgrims from across the country. Despite the freezing temperatures — and heightened worries over immigration enforcement — the crowds continued to grow late into the night.

For Catholics, Dec. 12 marks the anniversary of the Virgin Mary’s appearance at St. Juan Diego in 1531, a moment many consider one of the most sacred in the church’s history. Worshipers say the night is a chance to honor the Virgin Mary, seek comfort and protection, and give thanks for the miracles they believe she has granted.

This year, that devotion is colliding with fear. Concerns over potential immigration enforcement and ICE activity are at an all-time high. But many here say faith outweighs fear.

One of them is Freddy Lazaro, who came to the shrine last year to pray for a miracle. He says his granddaughter was gravely ill at the time, and he promised to return if she recovered.

"Look at me, I’m crying. I want to say thank you for everything," Lazaro said, explaining that he wouldn’t let immigration worries stop him from giving thanks.

Shrine officials emphasized that federal agents would not be allowed on church property without a warrant, urging worshipers to come in peace and without fear.

Others arrived tonight carrying burdens of their own. Rosa Pina says she lost her home after her identity was stolen last year. Nearly unable to walk, she made the journey to the shrine seeking help.

"My feet, my body and my memory are having problems," she said, adding that she is praying for healing.

For many, tonight’s celebration is not just a tradition. It is a spiritual lifeline — a place to bring their struggles, hopes and thanksgiving.

The air is filled with music, prayer and thousands of floral offerings as families wait to pay homage to one of the most beloved symbols in Catholicism: the Virgin Mary.

What's next:

The celebrations will continue through Thursday night and into Friday, with Masses and ceremonies scheduled every hour.

For those who prefer to participate from home, virtual viewing options are available.