Lurie Children's Radiothon raises $925K for lifesaving patient care, critical research, and family support

By
Published  December 11, 2025 9:26pm CST
Chicago
FOX 32 Chicago
Tonight, a huge show of generosity for Lurie Children's. The grand total is in. They raised nearly a million dollars! Thanks to listeners and viewers like you, the hospital's annual radiothon brought in more than $925,000 dollars. Those funds will go toward lifesaving patient care, critical research, and family support. Kasey Chronis has our recap. 

The Brief

    • Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago held its annual holiday Radiothon on Thursday, Dec. 11.
    • Hosted by iHeart Media, FOX 32 Chicago was a proud sponsor of the fundraising event.
    • Donations are being accepted toward the grand total through Sunday, Dec. 14.

CHICAGO - The 2025 Lurie's Children's Radiothon was a smashing success — raising more than $925,000 for lifesaving patient care, critical research, and family support. 

What we know:

Held in Lurie Children’s Crown Sky Garden, the Radiothon brought doctors, nurses, patients, families, and media partners together for one shared goal. 

Hosted by iHeart Media, FOX 32 Chicago was a proud sponsor of the fundraising event. 

Each holiday season, the Radiothon draws thousands of supporters and is one of the hospital’s biggest fundraisers.

The event was held from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 11 and raised a grand total of $925,831 — but there's still time to support the mission. 

What's next:

Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago is accepting Radiothon donations through Sunday, Dec. 14. 

To make one-time or recurring donations, CLICK HERE.

