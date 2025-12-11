Lurie Children's Radiothon raises $925K for lifesaving patient care, critical research, and family support

The Brief Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago held its annual holiday Radiothon on Thursday, Dec. 11. Hosted by iHeart Media, FOX 32 Chicago was a proud sponsor of the fundraising event. Donations are being accepted toward the grand total through Sunday, Dec. 14.



The 2025 Lurie's Children's Radiothon was a smashing success — raising more than $925,000 for lifesaving patient care, critical research, and family support.

What we know:

Held in Lurie Children’s Crown Sky Garden, the Radiothon brought doctors, nurses, patients, families, and media partners together for one shared goal.

Each holiday season, the Radiothon draws thousands of supporters and is one of the hospital’s biggest fundraisers.

The event was held from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 11 and raised a grand total of $925,831 — but there's still time to support the mission.

What's next:

Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago is accepting Radiothon donations through Sunday, Dec. 14.

To make one-time or recurring donations, CLICK HERE.