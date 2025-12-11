Lurie Children's Radiothon raises $925K for lifesaving patient care, critical research, and family support
CHICAGO - The 2025 Lurie's Children's Radiothon was a smashing success — raising more than $925,000 for lifesaving patient care, critical research, and family support.
What we know:
Held in Lurie Children’s Crown Sky Garden, the Radiothon brought doctors, nurses, patients, families, and media partners together for one shared goal.
Hosted by iHeart Media, FOX 32 Chicago was a proud sponsor of the fundraising event.
Each holiday season, the Radiothon draws thousands of supporters and is one of the hospital’s biggest fundraisers.
The event was held from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 11 and raised a grand total of $925,831 — but there's still time to support the mission.
What's next:
Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago is accepting Radiothon donations through Sunday, Dec. 14.
To make one-time or recurring donations, CLICK HERE.