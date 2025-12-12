Chicago police officers, driver hurt in South Side crash
CHICAGO - A driver and two Chicago police officers were hospitalized Thursday night after a crash on the South Side.
What we know:
The collision occurred at about 10:50 p.m. when two officers in a marked police vehicle were traveling north in the 4200 block of North LaSalle Street where a silver sedan headed westbound ran a traffic signal and crashed into them, according to CPD.
Police said the sedan’s driver, a 33-year-old woman, sustained injuries and was taken to the University of Chicago Hospital, where she was listed in good condition.
The two officers were also transported to a local hospital in good condition.
The woman received four citations. Police said no additional details were available as of early Friday.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.