Hassan Nicolas Coc-Jul: Chicago police search for missing 4-year-old last seen Wednesday
CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding a 4-year-old boy last seen Wednesday on the city's West Side.
What we know:
Hassan Nicolas Coc-Jul was last seen in the Little Village neighborhood, in the 2200 block of South Ridgeway Avenue, according to police.
Hassan Nicolas Coc-Jul | CPD
The child, described as Hispanic, standing 3 feet tall and weighing between 20 and 40 pounds, has brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion.
Police say Hassan was last seen wearing a brown sweater and was in the company of his father, 24-year-old Sergio Daniel Jul Cuc, who is also reported missing.
Sergio Daniel Jul Cuc | CPD
Sergio, described as Hispanic, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 175 pounds, also has brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion.
What you can do:
Anyone with information on Hassan's whereabouts is asked to contact CPD at 312-746-8255 or call 911.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Chicago Police Department.