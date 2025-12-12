Hassan Nicolas Coc-Jul: Chicago police search for missing 4-year-old last seen Wednesday

The Brief A 4-year-old boy was last seen Wednesday in Little Village. Chicago police say he was with his father and wearing a brown sweater. Anyone with information should contact CPD or call 911.



Chicago police are asking for the public's help in finding a 4-year-old boy last seen Wednesday on the city's West Side.

What we know:

Hassan Nicolas Coc-Jul was last seen in the Little Village neighborhood, in the 2200 block of South Ridgeway Avenue, according to police.

Hassan Nicolas Coc-Jul | CPD

The child, described as Hispanic, standing 3 feet tall and weighing between 20 and 40 pounds, has brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion.

Police say Hassan was last seen wearing a brown sweater and was in the company of his father, 24-year-old Sergio Daniel Jul Cuc, who is also reported missing.

Sergio Daniel Jul Cuc | CPD

Sergio, described as Hispanic, standing 6 feet tall and weighing 175 pounds, also has brown eyes, black hair and a medium complexion.

What you can do:

Anyone with information on Hassan's whereabouts is asked to contact CPD at 312-746-8255 or call 911.