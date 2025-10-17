Jeep crash sends parked car flipping into garage: officials

The Brief A Jeep crashed into a parked car in the driveway of a Wonder Lake home Friday morning, causing the parked car to flip into the home’s garage. The crash happened around 9:01 a.m. in the 9800 block of Creekside Drive; the elderly male driver was uninjured. No one inside the house was hurt, and firefighters said the home did not sustain structural damage.



A Jeep crashed into a parked car in the driveway, causing that car to flip into the garage of a Wonder Lake home, according to officials.

What we know:

Woodstock Fire crews responded to the 9800 block of Creekside Drive in Winder Lake around 9:01 a.m. Friday.

A Jeep had reportedly crashed into a parked car in the driveway, causing the parked car to flip into the garage of the home. The elderly male driver was out of the car and uninjured when crews arrived to the scene.

The house was occupied at the time, but no injuries were reported.

Firefighters confirmed the house did not suffer any structural damage.

The crash is being investigated by the Wonder Lake Police Department.

Image 1 of 2 ▼ (Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)