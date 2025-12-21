Final Word: How far can the Chicago Bears of destiny dream? That's for you to decide

One of the most relatable quotes given after such an unrelatable moment came from Chicago Bears’ cornerback Nahshon Wright.

Quarterback Caleb Williams just shocked the world with a 46-yard touchdown to DJ Moore. Some players swarmed Moore in the end zone. Others swarmed Williams near midfield.

Wright went to the other end zone.

"I was just running," Wright said. "I didn’t know what to do. I just ran."

That checks out.

I mean, what are you supposed to do when you’re a team of destiny?

Stop me when you’d think the script was too good to be true. Was it the recovered onside kick? The fourth-down touchdown to Jahdae Walker? Was it the Packers’ fumbled snap on fourth down in overtime? Or, was it the game-winner to Moore?

The Bears were down 10 points in the waning minutes against the Packers. They weren’t supposed to win this game. In fact, the Bears lost plenty of games just like that one to other Green Bay teams in the past, and those Green Bay teams weren’t as good as this one.

That’s comeback win No. 6 on the year, which is the most wins in the final two minutes in a single season in NFL history.

This really is a fateful Bears team. How far can they go? Ultimately, that's for you to decide. They've proven they're contenders, and now the only limit to their success is whatever cap your imagination puts on them.

"To win another game like that, then we come back in a different fashion than we've done already," Bears kicker Cairo Santos said. "Taking it to overtime and to do it at home and the big stakes, what I see is just a group of guys that we just know that if we just keep giving each other opportunities, it doesn't matter what happened in the game, how ugly we're playing, mistakes were made but we just keep giving each other opportunities."

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS - DECEMBER 20: Nick McCloud #24 and Rome Odunze #15 of the Chicago Bears celebrate after defeating the Green Bay Packers at Soldier Field on December 20, 2025 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Big picture view:

The Bears made their mistakes. A botched trick play set the tone for the Bears’ offense in the first half, and they went into halftime scoreless. The Packers were down starting quarterback Jordan Love, and backup Malik Willis was dealing the ball.

But, the Bears kept getting opportunities. No, they didn’t get chances. The different phases of football created chances for the other.

Santos is a prime example of this. The Bears aren’t in a position to tie the game unless Santos hits his three field goals. The often-questioned kicker came through for the Bears, again.

That led to Josh Blackwell making another top-tier special teams play, recovering an onside kick. Onside kicks have worked 11 percent of the time. Coming into Saturday, there had been five successfully recovered onside kicks on 43 attempts. Now, it’s 5 successful onside kicks on 44 attempts.

Teams don’t just make plays like this, let alone multiple times in a season. The Bears have, and that’s given them confidence in the more dire moments.

"As soon as he got it I'm like, yeah, we winning in the game," Wright said. "As soon as he got that I was like, yeah, it's over."

That’s what destiny has wrought for the Bears. They’re 11-4, and on the verge of winning the NFC North. The beat the Packers. That last part is the biggest.

Not the same ole Bears, at all.

"This is my first time beating them here," Bears tight end Cole Kmet said. "It's a special day and there was obviously a lot of amp up for the game and you could feel it early on."

The Bears followed through. They won one of the biggest games in Bears’ recent history, and beat the Packers to boot. The latter part of the sentence cannot be stressed enough. Every player I talked to said the opponent made this carry just a little bit more weight.

Related article

What's next:

What does that mean, exactly?

Well, whatever you want it to mean.

Bears fans, feel free to have Super Bowl aspirations. This team has proved it can beat teams in so many ways. You can’t count them out. Outside of the Los Angeles Rams, you can’t pinpoint a team that’s better than the Bears. The Bears have proved that themselves.

From my point of view, a win like this lends itself to postseason accolades. We’re in that point of the season, after all.

Caleb Williams deserves some MVP votes. When he’s on, the Bears win games. It’s as simple as that. Matthew Stafford might have the MVP award wrapped up, and rightfully so, but Williams has been the reason the Bears won games this year. Stats are important, but what’s more valuable? A touchdown pass or winning the football game?

Ben Johnson should be the NFL Coach of the Year. Liam Coen has done a great job in Jacksonville, so has Mike Vrabel for New England. Neither of those guys have undone decades of Bears futility in one season, beat the Packers and is making Caleb Williams into a star. He’s not at Trevor Lawrence levels, but Lawrence is in Year 6 in the NFL.

Wright, Joe Thuney, Jonah Jackson, Darnell Wright and Kevin Byard should be All-Pros.

These are the kinds of things the Bears can think about when they win games this big. You can dream longer, think bigger, imagine more.

Let me say it loud and clear, the Chicago Bears are contenders. When you’re a team of destiny, you can do all of these things and no one can tell you otherwise.

So, what does happen now? How far can the Bears go? You just have to keep watching to find out.

"That's the cool part about destiny," Williams said. "You have to get to the end to know. We're going to keep working. We're going to keep striving for wins. We're going to deep striving for being the top team in this league and we're going to keep fighting until that clock says zero. From there, we'll look up and see who wins."