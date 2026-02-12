Chicago weather: February warmth builds with 50s arriving Friday

The Brief A mild February day continues across Chicago. Highs reach the upper 30s near the lake and mid 40s southwest. A bigger warm-up arrives Friday and lasts into next week.



It will be another mild day today in the Chicago area by February standards.

What we know:

We start rather chilly with a few spots even in the teens early this morning. Later today we will go from mostly to partly cloudy.

Highs will reach the upper 30s north and near the lake to mid 40s well southwest of the city. Tonight will be partly cloudy with low temperatures in the mid to upper 20s.

The bigger warm-up starts tomorrow. It may be Friday the 13th but there’s nothing unlucky from Mother Nature in the weather department. Skies will be mostly sunny and temperatures will make it into the low 50s.

The mild air will continue to bathe Chicagoland through the weekend and well into next week with temperature as well into the 50s for highs and dry conditions through the period. There can be some lakeside cooling.