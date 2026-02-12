Man, woman found dead with gunshot wounds inside Chicago home

The Brief Two people were found shot to death inside a Southwest Side home. A 70-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman were pronounced dead at the scene. Area One detectives are investigating and identities have not been released.



A death investigation has been launched after two people were found shot to death Wednesday night inside a residence on Chicago's Southwest Side.

What we know:

First responders found a 70-year-old man and a 43-year-old woman around 8 p.m. inside a home near 45th Street and Albany Avenue in the Brighton Park neighborhood, police said.

The woman had a gunshot wound to the face and the man had a gunshot wound to the head. Both of them were pronounced dead at the scene.

The Cook County medical examiner's office identified them Thursday morning as Harry Kirkpatrick and Ann Kirkpatrick. They both lived at the address where the shooting took place.

No details have been given about their relationship.

Area One detectives are investigating.