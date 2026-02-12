Man shot several times in Back of the Yards drive-by
CHICAGO - A man was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood.
What we know:
The 28-year-old was getting out of his car just before midnight near the intersection of 54th and Halsted streets when a dark-colored sedan pulled up and someone inside started shooting.
The victim was shot twice in his shoulder and twice more in his forearm. He took himself to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in good condition.
Police have not announced any arrests. Area One detectives are investigating.
The Source: The information in this report came from the Chicago Police Department.