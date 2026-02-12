Man shot several times in Back of the Yards drive-by

The Brief A man was wounded in a drive-by shooting in Back of the Yards late Wednesday. The 28-year-old was shot multiple times as he got out of his car near 54th and Halsted. He took himself to the hospital in good condition as detectives investigate.



A man was hospitalized after a drive-by shooting Wednesday night in Chicago's Back of the Yards neighborhood.

What we know:

The 28-year-old was getting out of his car just before midnight near the intersection of 54th and Halsted streets when a dark-colored sedan pulled up and someone inside started shooting.

The victim was shot twice in his shoulder and twice more in his forearm. He took himself to the University of Chicago Hospital where he was listed in good condition.

Police have not announced any arrests. Area One detectives are investigating.