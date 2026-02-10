Chicago rideshare driver, passenger get sick from suspicious package

The Brief A rideshare driver and passenger became ill after picking up a package on Chicago’s Northwest Side. Both were taken to the hospital in fair condition. HazMat crews responded as police recovered the package.



Chicago police and fire crews responded to a report of a possible hazardous materials incident Monday night after a rideshare driver and passenger became ill in the Logan Square neighborhood.

What we know:

Officers were called to the 2200 block of North Monticello Avenue just before 10 p.m. after the driver and a passenger reported feeling unwell while inside a vehicle, police said.

Investigators learned the driver had earlier picked up a package near the 3600 block of West Palmer Street.

Chicago Fire Department personnel treated both individuals at the scene before transporting them to Norwegian Hospital, where they were listed in fair condition.

A HazMat team was called as a precaution, and officers recovered the package from the vehicle. No additional injuries were reported, and the incident remains under investigation.