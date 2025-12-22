Chicago police seek suspects in CTA Red Line armed robbery

Police are looking for the individuals involved in an armed robbery on a CTA Red Line train last week.

What we know:

The incident happened on Dec. 15 in the 0-100 block of W. 79th Street in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Police provided general descriptions of seven suspects:

Black male wearing a black jacket with green, blue and white color on the sleeves

Black male wearing gray jacket, black Nike hooded sweater, black pants

Black male wearing a Pittsburg Pirates hat, black jacket

Black male wearing a Sponge Bob jacket, torn jeans

Black male wearing a black hooded jacket, torn jeans

Black male wearing a dark jacket, gray hooded jacket underneath and black and gold gym shoes

Black male wearing red and black ski mask, black jacket

What you can do:

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Mass Transit Detectives at 312-745-4447 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com and use reference #JJ524516.