Woman dies after car crashes into Illinois home and catches fire, officials say

The Brief A woman died after the car she was in crashed into a house and caught fire in unincorporated Marengo. A man who escaped the vehicle before it caught fire was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries. The investigation remains ongoing.



A woman was killed Monday night when the car she was in crashed into a home and caught fire in unincorporated Marengo, authorities said.

What we know:

The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts said crews were called around 8:58 p.m. to the 22800 block of River Road for a vehicle crash with people trapped inside.

While on the way, dispatchers reported the vehicle was catching fire with a woman still inside and the car resting against a house.

Police officers arrived first and tried to slow the flames with fire extinguishers but couldn’t contain the blaze. Firefighters arrived soon after to find a small sedan fully engulfed in flames and the home’s siding beginning to melt.

Crews extinguished the fire within minutes.

The woman inside the car died at the scene. A man also inside managed to escape prior to the fire. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with moderate but non-life-threatening injuries.

No other injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear how the car left the roadway and struck the house.

Authorities have not released the name of the woman killed in the crash.

What's next:

The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.