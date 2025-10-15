Woman dies after car crashes into Illinois home and catches fire, officials say
MCHENRY COUNTY, Ill. - A woman was killed Monday night when the car she was in crashed into a home and caught fire in unincorporated Marengo, authorities said.
What we know:
The Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts said crews were called around 8:58 p.m. to the 22800 block of River Road for a vehicle crash with people trapped inside.
While on the way, dispatchers reported the vehicle was catching fire with a woman still inside and the car resting against a house.
Police officers arrived first and tried to slow the flames with fire extinguishers but couldn’t contain the blaze. Firefighters arrived soon after to find a small sedan fully engulfed in flames and the home’s siding beginning to melt.
Crews extinguished the fire within minutes.
Photo courtesy of the Marengo Fire & Rescue District
The woman inside the car died at the scene. A man also inside managed to escape prior to the fire. He was taken by ambulance to a local hospital with moderate but non-life-threatening injuries.
No other injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
It remains unclear how the car left the roadway and struck the house.
Authorities have not released the name of the woman killed in the crash.
What's next:
The McHenry County Sheriff’s Office is investigating.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Marengo Fire & Rescue Districts.