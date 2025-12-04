Illinois man charged with having child porn, officials say

A northwest suburban man has been arrested after he was allegedly found in possession of child pornography.

In October, the McHenry County Sheriff's Office was tipped off about the "possible possession of child pornography by an electronic service provider." They began an investigation, which led them to a suspect, identified as 22-year-old Brian Lazaro.

Brian Lazaro

On Dec. 2, a search warrant was executed in the 4000 block of Johnson Ave. in Crystal Lake, leading to felony charges against Lazaro.

He was charged with four counts of Possession of Child Pornography.

No further information was provided.