Fire crews save horse trapped in mud at McHenry farm

Fire crews rescued a horse that became stuck in a pond Tuesday afternoon at Hickory Creek Farm.

What we know:

Firefighters were called to the farm on McCullom Lake Road after the horse wandered about 20 to 30 feet offshore and got trapped in the mud, according to the McHenry Township Fire Protection District.

Using a sling and rope system attached to a skid steer, responders were able to safely pull the animal from the water. The horse was not injured, officials said.

Fire officials credited the coordinated efforts of all crews on scene for the successful rescue.