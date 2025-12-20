Chicago man charged with murder in August shooting: police

The Brief Chicago police have charged 30-year-old Daquan Barfield with one felony count of first-degree murder in the death of a 33-year-old man. Barfield was arrested Thursday in the 0–100 block of South Austin Boulevard and is accused of a fatal shooting on Aug. 22 in the 4900 block of South Archer Avenue. His next court date is scheduled for Sunday.



A Chicago man has been charged with the murder of a 33-year-old in Archer Heights, according to Chicago Police.

What we know:

Daquan Barfield, 30, of Chicago, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.

Barfield was arrested on Thursday in the 0–100 block of S. Austin Blvd.

He was identified as the offender who allegedly fatally shot a 33-year-old man on Aug. 22 in the 4900 block of S. Archer Ave.

Daquan Barfield, 30

Barfield's next court date is scheduled for Sunday.