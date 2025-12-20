Chicago man charged with murder in August shooting: police
CHICAGO - A Chicago man has been charged with the murder of a 33-year-old in Archer Heights, according to Chicago Police.
What we know:
Daquan Barfield, 30, of Chicago, has been charged with one felony count of first-degree murder.
Barfield was arrested on Thursday in the 0–100 block of S. Austin Blvd.
He was identified as the offender who allegedly fatally shot a 33-year-old man on Aug. 22 in the 4900 block of S. Archer Ave.
Barfield's next court date is scheduled for Sunday.
The Source: Details for this story were provided by the Chicago Police.