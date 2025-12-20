Grading the Chicago Bears in a walk-off, instant-classic winner against the Packers

It was over, until it wasn't.

The Chicago Bears rose from the dead to take the Packers' to overtime.

The Bears struck.

Here’s how we graded the Bears in their primetime, high-stakes game against the arch-rival Packers.

The Bears’ offense

The Bears’ had two drives that sparked some life.

The first drive went to the Packers’ red zone. That ended with a botched snap over Kyle Monangai’s head for a loss of 18 and a turnover on downs. The Bears crossed midfield only one other time in the first half, and went into halftime with zero points.

In the third, Monangai ripped a 39-yard gain. That drive ended in a field goal.

Other than that, in the biggest game of the season and the biggest game in recent memory for the Bears, the offense was flat.

This was reminiscent of the losses to Minnesota to open the season and to Baltimore in the middle of the season. There was little offensive movement.

With a backup quarterback, the Packers still found life.

With the Bears' starting offense, minus two starting receivers, the Bears could not find any consistency and spark. The lack of execution in most phases of the offense

But, the grade is curved when the offense finds a way to tie the game.

The grade is curved further when they found a way to win the game.

Grade: B+

The Bears’ defense

The Bears didn’t have much answer for the short game.

The pass rush got home once. It was a sack by Austin Booker that was wiped out by a roughing the passer call. The play also knocked Jordan Love out of the game with a concussion.

After that, the Bears were in trouble.

Back-up quarterback Malik Willis moved the ball easily. The short game with quick runs and short-out routes moved the ball into goal-to-go for the Bears. The Bears force a turnover inside the 10.

The defense did the best it could. But, failing to make a play against Willis and against a Packers team hobbling to the finish line is a mark on the Bears’ defense.

Until, overtime. The Bears made the play.

Grade: B+

Caleb Williams

The Bears struggled to string things together offensively. Williams needed to make plays for any kind of spark.

We’ve seen it before this season. But, on Saturday, those plays never came for Williams. They never materialized when it mattered the most.

Instead, he made plays that hurt the Bears. Like a throw that was flagged as intentional grounding and made a field goal harder than it needed to be.

But, come the fourth quarter, we had some heroics from Williams on a gotta-have-it fourth and goal touchdown to tie the game.

Come overtime, the iceman cometh.

His 46-yard touchdown to DJ Moore won the game.

Okay, kid. Alright.

Grade: A

Nahshon Wright

It’s been well-documented how Wright has been a sparkplug for the defense.

On Saturday, he forced another fumble. It was recovered deep in Bears’ territory to keep points off the board. That was the kind of play the Bears needed to make. They got one from a player that’s been dependable all season.

The rest of the defense needed to follow his lead.

Grade: A

Kyle Monangai

The Bears’ rookie was doing what he could to make plays for a stagnant Bears’ offense.

His 39-yard gain on a swing pass was a good example of a guy just making a play. He ran up the middle of the Packers’ defense on punishing plays.

Monangai showed up.

Grade: A

Josh Blackwell

When the Bears needed life, they found it from a player that's been one of their best.

Special teams ace Josh Blackwell recovered the onside kick. That gave the Bears the chance to tie.

And they did.

Grade: A