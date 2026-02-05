3 arrested, 2 officers hospitalized after South Side police-involved shooting: CPD

The Brief Three people, including two juveniles, were arrested after an officer fired a shot during a stolen-vehicle investigation on Chicago’s South Side; no one was struck by gunfire. Two guns and two stolen vehicles were recovered, and two officers were taken to hospitals for observation or minor injuries. The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the use of force, and the involved officer or officers were placed on administrative duties.



Three people, including two juveniles, were arrested after an officer-involved shooting Tuesday on Chicago’s South Side, authorities said.

Two officers were also taken to the hospital.

What we know:

The shooting occurred just after 11:30 a.m. in the 8100 block of South Merrill Avenue in the South Chicago neighborhood as officers investigated reports of stolen vehicles, police said.

Officers approached an occupied stolen vehicle when the driver attempted to flee and struck a Chicago Police Department squad car, authorities said. One suspect, who was armed with a gun, ran from the scene, and an officer fired a single shot, police said.

No one was struck by gunfire. Two juvenile suspects and one adult were taken into custody, police said. Officers recovered two guns and two stolen vehicles.

One juvenile was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital for treatment of a minor abrasion to his hand, police said. Two officers were transported to area hospitals — one for observation and another for minor injuries.

What we don't know:

The identity of the adult suspect has not been released.

What's next:

The Civilian Office of Police Accountability is investigating the shooting, including the use of force, with the cooperation of the Chicago Police Department, authorities said. The involved officer or officers will be placed on administrative duties for at least 30 days, per department policy.

COPA asked anyone with information about the incident to call 312-746-3609.

This is a developing story. Check back later for updates.