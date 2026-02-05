Former 'Jane Doe' speaks out and reclaims her identity after R. Kelly abuse

The Brief Reshona Landfair, once known publicly only as "Jane Doe," is speaking out at 41 to reclaim her identity and share her story of abuse by R. Kelly that began when she was a minor. She describes decades of trauma, silence, and public labeling, testifying anonymously in court and later confronting the harm while healing through accountability, faith, and self-reflection. Landfair has written a memoir and launched a nonprofit to raise awareness, support survivors, and empower others to speak out against sexual abuse.



For years, the public knew her only as a label — Jane Doe. Behind that anonymity was a teenager whose life was permanently altered after meeting one of the most powerful figures in music.

Now 41 years old, Reshona Landfair is speaking publicly for the first time in a television interview, reclaiming her name and telling her story in her own words.

What we know:

Landfair was introduced to R. Kelly when she was just 13 years old by her aunt, singer Sparkle, who at the time was signed to R. Kelly’s label. Landfair herself was a young singer pursuing a music career.

"My son was the biggest reason I decided to write the book," Landfair said. "Nobody is more qualified to speak on my experience more than I am. I wanted him to have the true narrative of what really took place."

Landfair says the abuse began when she was still a child. She was 14 years old when a videotape documenting the abuse was recorded. At 17, she learned the tape had been seen by others.

"I was devastated," she said. "I was very scared. I did not want that person to be me."

For decades, Landfair was publicly reduced to what she calls "the R. Kelly girl," a label that followed her into adulthood.

"There is so much more to me than what happened to me when I was 14 years old," she said. "I’m a mother, I’m a friend, I’m a co-worker. I have a beautiful spirit. In order for me to get my power back, I really had to set the record straight and truly become Reshona Landfair."

During R. Kelly’s 2008 trial in Chicago, Landfair testified anonymously. She says few people advocated for her at the time, citing fear and the power Kelly held within the music industry.

"People were operating out of fear or not wanting to lose their jobs," she said. "He held a lot of power in the community and the industry."

Landfair says she did not view the videotape until she was an adult, when she was required to watch it in court in order to testify.

"I never wanted to see what other people saw and the mockery they made of me," she said. "I didn’t even realize I was being fed alcohol at age 14 when those things were happening."

Sparkle previously released a statement saying she reported R. Kelly’s abuse to the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services (DCFS). Landfair says she does not believe her aunt groomed her for Kelly, emphasizing that responsibility lies solely with him.

"Robert groomed me," Landfair said. "Not her."

Although R. Kelly is now serving a federal prison sentence, Landfair says the impact of what happened has followed her for decades.

"It changed my life overall, even today as a 41-year-old woman," she said. "I was a child. Being bullied, being laughed at, being made a mockery — that stays with you."

Landfair says healing has been a long, ongoing process rooted in prayer, forgiveness, and self-reflection.

"Once I understood that I was 14 and he was 18 years older than me, I no longer blamed myself," she said. "When you become a parent, you see things differently. There’s no way that should have happened to me."

Her book, "Who’s Watching Shorty?: Reclaiming Myself from the Shame of R. Kelly’s Abuse," details her experience and journey toward healing. She says the book is meant to raise awareness and encourage others to speak out.

"In our communities, we’re taught to keep things like this private, to sweep it under the rug," she said. "I want to bring awareness to molestation and pedophilia and give people power to speak up."

What's next:

Attorneys for R. Kelly released a statement, saying they have not received an advanced copy of the book.

In addition to writing, Landfair has launched Project Refine, a nonprofit organization focused on mentoring young girls who have experienced sexual abuse, with plans to expand services to support single mothers.

Despite years of silence imposed by fear and shame, Landfair says she is standing firmly in her truth.

"If you look at my 14-year-old picture, think about your daughter, your niece, your goddaughter," she said. "That’s a lot of weight to carry at such a young age. But I’m here today. I’m alive. And I’m present."

"Who’s Watching Shorty?: Reclaiming Myself from the Shame of R. Kelly’s Abuse" is available everywhere books are sold.