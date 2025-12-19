Two in custody after string of burglaries on Chicago’s North, Northwest sides

The Brief Two suspects, ages 18 and 19, were arrested Wednesday in connection with a series of burglaries on Chicago’s North and Northwest sides. Police said the suspects were linked to four reported burglaries in November and December and were found inside a stolen vehicle. Both face multiple felony burglary-related charges, and a detention hearing is scheduled for Friday.



Two suspects are in custody following a series of burglaries on Chicago’s North and Northwest sides, police said.

What we know:

Kavion Davenport, 18, is charged with four felony counts of burglary and one misdemeanor count of criminal trespass to a vehicle, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Eugene Davenport, 19, is charged with four felony counts of burglary, one felony count of possession of a stolen motor vehicle and one felony count of aggravated fleeing that resulted in more than $300 in property damage, police said.

Both suspects were arrested Wednesday after being identified as involved in multiple burglary incidents, authorities said. It's not confirmed if the suspects are related.

(From right) Eugene Davenport and Kavion Davenport. (Chicago PD )

One of the suspects was taken into custody at 1:12 p.m. in the 4100 block of West 70th Street and the other at 11:39 a.m. in the 4100 block of West 69th Place.

Police said the burglaries were reported at the following times and locations:

4:43 a.m. Nov. 4 in the 4900 block of West Nelson Street

9:25 a.m. Dec. 17 in the 3000 block of North Lawndale Avenue

10:17 a.m. Dec. 17 in the 4100 block of North Greenview Avenue

Between 10:30 a.m. and 11:12 a.m. Dec. 17 in the 1700 block of West Wellington Avenue

Authorities said both suspects were found inside a vehicle reported stolen from a 30-year-old victim sometime between Dec. 16 and Dec. 17.

They were taken into custody and charged accordingly.

What's next:

A detention hearing for both suspects is scheduled for Friday.