Child hurt after school bus crashes in Chicago’s NW suburbs, officials say

The Brief A school bus crashed in McHenry County on Monday afternoon and hit a utility pole. A driver and two young children were on board at the time. One of the children was hospitalized with minor injuries.



A child was hospitalized after a school bus crashed in northwest suburban McHenry County on Monday afternoon.

What we know:

First responders were called to the scene at Colby Point Road and S. Justen Road in unincorporated McHenry a little after 4:30 p.m., according to the Nunda Rural Fire Protection District.

The full-size bus was found in a ditch after hitting a utility pole, which brought the wires down.

Initially, there were no injuries reported, so the driver and two children between the ages of 4 and 6 had to stay on the bus so that ComEd could secure the power, officials said.

Image 1 of 4 ▼ A child was hospitalized after a school bus crashed in northwest suburban McHenry County on Monday afternoon. (Nunda Rural Fire Protection District)

The occupants were able to be removed from the bus by 5:30 p.m.

One of the children was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries. The second child was released to their parents at the scene. The driver was not hurt.

What they're saying:

"We were nearly positive the live wires were not an immediate hazard, but out of an abundance of caution we kept the occupants on the bus until the power was confirmed to be fully secured. Our priority was making sure everyone stayed safe while we managed the scene. Given the circumstances, this was the best possible outcome. We also appreciated the representatives from the school district who came to the scene, stayed engaged, and worked collaboratively with our crews throughout the incident," said Chief Mike Keenan of the Nunda Rural Fire Protection District.

The McHenry County Sheriff's Office is investigating the crash.