Illinois cancer survivor honored during Bears pregame ceremony

The Brief Kendall Albright, a cancer survivor, was selected as the Bears’ special guest for the pregame ceremony.



A Crystal Lake woman who overcame breast cancer was honored Saturday at Soldier Field when she helped unfurl the Bear Down flag before the game against the Green Bay Packers.

What we know:

Kendall Albright, a cancer survivor and patient at Advocate Good Shepherd Hospital, was selected as the Bears’ special guest for the pregame ceremony.

Image 1 of 4 ▼

The backstory:

Albright’s diagnosis came last summer, just weeks after her wedding, when testing revealed stage III triple-negative breast cancer, an aggressive form of the disease.

"I thought age was on my side," said Albright, who was 30 at the time.

What's next:

She began treatment last November with 16 rounds of chemotherapy, followed by a double mastectomy in May and radiation over the summer.

Albright is currently undergoing immunotherapy, which she is expected to complete in January 2026.

Now, cancer-free, she said the on-field honor was a meaningful milestone and encouraged others facing a diagnosis to seek care early and lean on support.

"If you’ve just been diagnosed, take it one day at time," she said.