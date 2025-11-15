Dozens of chickens killed in Illinois barn fire, officials say

The Brief Dozens of chickens were killed in a barn fire in the far northwest suburbs. The fire spread to a nearby house but the family was able to escape unharmed. The cause of the fire is under investigation.



Dozens of chickens were killed in a barn fire in the far northwest suburbs of Chicago early Saturday morning.

What we know:

The fire happened in the 4700 block of Lindwall Road in McHenry County, according to the Harvard Fire Protection District.

Crews responded to the fire around 5:30 a.m. where they learned an outbuilding was on fire near the house where several vehicles were involved.

Firefighters found the barn fully engulfed in flames and already collapsed. Two vehicles were on fire, which was spreading to the house. That prompted a call for additional crews and water resources.

Crews got the fire under control within 25 minutes. The house only had minor damage and the family was able to escape before firefighters arrived.

But between 50 and 60 chickens that were in the barn at the time are believed to have been killed, fire officials said.

The fire was not believed to have been suspicious. The Harvard Fire Protection District is investigating the cause.