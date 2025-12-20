Chicago crime: 1 dead after South Side shooting leads to fatal crash, police say

The Brief Two people inside a car in Roseland were shot at on Saturday morning. The victims proceeded after being shot at until they crashed into a tree, police said. The female driver of the car died as a result of the crash, and her passenger was seriously injured.



A shooting on the South Side led to a fatal crash that left one person dead and another injured on Saturday morning.

What we know:

The incident happened in the 200 block of E. 103rd Street in the Roseland neighborhood, according to the Chicago Police Department.

The victims, a 22-year-old female driver and a 28-year-old male passenger, were in a dark blue Honda SUV traveling westbound when an unknown car approached them.

The gunmen inside the unknown car opened fire at the victims, police said.

The victims continued to travel in the car until they crashed into a tree.

The female driver was injured as a result of the crash. She was taken to Advocate Trinity Hospital, where she died.

The male passenger had bruises and other injuries from the crash. He was taken to the University of Chicago Medical Center, where he was listed in serious condition.

No other injuries were reported.

The gunmen fled the scene. No one is in custody.

Area detectives are investigating the incident.