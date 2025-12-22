Bears fans react to playoff clinch: 'First time cheering for Aaron Rodgers'

The Brief Bears fans described Saturday’s win over the Packers as one of the team’s most exciting games in years. Fourth-quarter drama and overtime moments left fans both thrilled and exhausted. Fans credited coach Ben Johnson, DJ Moore and quarterback Caleb Williams for the team’s energy and connection with the city.



Chicago Bears fans were both elated, and exhausted, after a rollercoaster weekend of football that has their team headed to the playoffs.

What we know:

Bears fans having breakfast at White Palace Grill on Monday were eager to share their favorite moments from Saturday’s Packers game.

"Seeing the quick turnaround, especially with the onside kick after getting that game-winning touchdown — us being able to put away business in overtime was great to see. And probably one of the best games I’ve seen with the Chicago Bears," a fan said.

Another addressed those fourth-quarter wins.

"They’re making everybody nervous until the very last second, and it really makes the excitement worth it," said another. "Absolute nail-biters."

Big picture view:

Even the Pittsburgh Steelers-Detroit Lions game, which had Bears fans doing something most unusual, came down to the wire.

"It was the first time I actually cheered for Aaron Rodgers," said a fan thrilled that the Steelers beat the Lions, propelling Chicago to the playoffs.

"DJ number 2 — he’s my number one guy," he said. "Ben"s an excellent coach. He holds everybody accountable, everybody’s excited. I love seeing the locker room… Now I gotta find me a cheese grater hat you know?!"

He was referring to the cheese grater hat worn by DJ Moore in the locker room after the big win.

Many fans say head coach Ben Johnson put it best: This is a special group of guys.

"And to have a team like Caleb Williams, who ran around the entire stadium high-fiving fans, just don’t necessarily get that spark from other teams. Chicago does it so much different," a fan said.