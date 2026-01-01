Woodstock Walmart closed after New Year's Eve fire inside store
WOODSTOCK, Ill. - Firefighters responded to a reported fire inside a Walmart in northwest suburban Woodstock Wednesday night.
What we know:
Woodstock Fire/Rescue crews responded to the store at 1275 Lake Avenue around 7:22 p.m., according to spokesman Alex Vucha. When they arrived, employees were already evacuating customers.
Crews went inside to check the building and found the fire near the back of the store. It had already been put out by the store’s automatic sprinkler system, Vucha said.
(Woodstock Fire/Rescue District)
Firefighters stayed on scene for more than two hours, monitoring conditions and helping clear smoke from the building. The Wonder Lake Fire Protection District also assisted with ventilating smoke from the store.
Because of smoke damage throughout the building, the Walmart closed for the rest of the night. No injuries were reported.
What we don't know:
The Woodstock Police Department is investigating the cause of the fire.
The Source: Details for this story were provided in a press release from Woodstock Fire/Rescue District spokesman Alex Vucha.