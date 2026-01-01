Woodstock Walmart closed after New Year's Eve fire inside store

The Brief Firefighters were called to the Walmart on Lake Avenue Wednesday night, where employees were already evacuating customers. The fire was found near the back of the store and was already out when crews arrived, but smoke filled the building. No one was hurt, but smoke damage forced the store to close while police investigate what caused the fire.



Firefighters responded to a reported fire inside a Walmart in northwest suburban Woodstock Wednesday night.

What we know:

Woodstock Fire/Rescue crews responded to the store at 1275 Lake Avenue around 7:22 p.m., according to spokesman Alex Vucha. When they arrived, employees were already evacuating customers.

Crews went inside to check the building and found the fire near the back of the store. It had already been put out by the store’s automatic sprinkler system, Vucha said.

Firefighters stayed on scene for more than two hours, monitoring conditions and helping clear smoke from the building. The Wonder Lake Fire Protection District also assisted with ventilating smoke from the store.

Because of smoke damage throughout the building, the Walmart closed for the rest of the night. No injuries were reported.

What we don't know:

The Woodstock Police Department is investigating the cause of the fire.