Chicago-area men charged after 339 pounds of cocaine seized from home

The Brief Authorities seized 339½ pounds of cocaine and about $700,000 in cash from a River Grove home. Court documents say investigators tracked the men moving boxes between a warehouse and the home. Both defendants are due in court Friday for a preliminary hearing and will remain detained.



Two Chicago-area men are facing felony drug charges after authorities seized more than 339 pounds of cocaine and about $700,000 in cash from a west suburban home earlier this week.

River Grove cocaine bust

The U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration said agents executed a search warrant at a River Grove residence as part of an ongoing drug trafficking investigation.

Authorities seized 339½ pounds of cocaine, worth millions of dollars, along with roughly $700,000 in cash, according to the DEA.

Burhan C. Ozerdinc, 33, of Oak Lawn, and Ahmad S. Sanducka, 33, of Mount Prospect, were arrested during the raid.

The men were charged Thursday with possession of a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance with intent to distribute more than 900 grams, according to the DEA.

Burhan Ozerdinc and Ahmad Sanducka | DEA

What investigators found

According to Cook County court documents, DEA agents tracked the men for several days as they moved between a nearby warehouse and the River Grove home.

Investigators said surveillance video showed the men loading large boxes into vehicles.

When agents searched the home, they said they found the cocaine, a money counter, heat sealers and piles of cash.

Coordinated investigation

The raid involved about 10 law enforcement agencies, including K9 teams.

The DEA Chicago Field Division led the investigation with support from Customs and Border Protection, the Chicago Police Department and the Lake County Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Group.

The Buffalo Grove, Elmhurst, Elgin, Woodridge and Justice police departments, along with the Will County Sheriff’s Office, also assisted.

What's next:

Both men are due in court Friday for a preliminary hearing.

A judge has already granted prosecutors’ requests for pretrial detention and ordered both men to remain in custody while their cases continue.