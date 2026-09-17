Chicago man charged with murder in July shooting

The Brief Brandon Sims, 31, faces murder and attempted murder charges. Police say he shot two men July 11 on North Washtenaw Avenue. One victim died, and the other was seriously injured.



A Chicago man has been charged with murder and attempted murder in connection with a July shooting that killed one man and seriously wounded another.

What we know:

Brandon Sims, 31, faces felony charges of first-degree murder, attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery with the discharge of a firearm and unlawful possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender.

Police said Sims was arrested Tuesday in the 2200 block of West Washington Boulevard in the West Town neighborhood.

Brandon Sims | CPD

According to police, Sims was identified as the person who shot two men around 11:06 p.m. on July 11 in the 1600 block of North Washtenaw Avenue in Logan Square.

The two men were standing outside when they were approached by Sims, who pulled out a gun and fired, police said.

A 43-year-old man was shot in the back and taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition. He later died. The Cook County medical examiner identified him as Jose Juan Gomez, of Chicago. He lived on the same block where the shooting occurred.

A 33-year-old man was shot in the left leg and taken to the same hospital for treatment.

Sims ran away after the shooting, police said.

What's next:

Sims was due in court Thursday for a detention hearing.

Arrest history

Chicago police records show Sims was arrested Aug. 31, 2023, and charged with being an armed habitual criminal.