Chicago mayoral candidate pitches 5-point plan to keep Bears at Soldier Field

The Brief Dr. Willie Wilson is proposing a five-point plan to keep the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. His ideas include a domed stadium, expanded seating, a Super Bowl bid and tax incentives. The Bears have said their focus is on a potential stadium project in Hammond, Indiana.



Businessman and mayoral candidate Dr. Willie Wilson is outlining a five-point plan to keep the Bears in Chicago as the team continues to explore a move to Northwest Indiana.

What we know:

Wilson said he has written a letter to Bears Chairman George McCaskey urging the team to remain downtown.

His plan includes:

Building a dome around Soldier Field and giving the Bears a year-round lease.

Expanding the stadium’s seating capacity to 70,000.

Asking the NFL to schedule a Super Bowl in Chicago.

Selling the former Michael Reese Hospital property to the Bears for a practice field and small-business sports complex.

Providing the Bears and nearby homeowners with a 10-year property-tax cap.

Wilson said the Bears are an important part of Chicago’s economy. He said the team generated about $629 million in total revenue last year and estimated a domed stadium could triple revenues through year-round events.

He also said hosting a Super Bowl could generate more than $500 million in economic impact.

"I have put forward a plan that will create jobs, expand opportunities to small businesses, enhance our lakefront, generate revenue for our city and make Chicago the greatest sports town in America," Wilson said in a statement.

The backstory:

Bears President and CEO Kevin Warren said last month that the team’s focus was on advancing a stadium project in Hammond, Indiana.

The Bears have been exploring land near Lost Marsh and Wolf Lake Terminals, but the team has not announced a final site or completed all financing needed to begin construction.

Warren also said the team needs to move with urgency as construction costs increase by about $150 million a year.

"We have a family who have committed sizable resources, $2 billion out of their personal money, out of their organization, to build this stadium, so that's why it's really important from a time standpoint where we're reaching that point where we have to make a determination and decision," Warren said. "The longer this goes on, it creates complications just from a building, operation, design standpoint."

What we don't know:

The Bears have not made a final decision on where they will build.

The team owns the former Arlington Park property in northwest suburban Arlington Heights, which covers 326 acres. At the same time, the Bears continue to study possible sites across state lines.

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NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell has said both Illinois and Indiana should have the opportunity to present their best proposals. Illinois Gov. JB Pritzker has also said he wants to do everything possible to keep the Bears in Illinois.

"I've not had the sense that Commissioner Goodell has a dog in the hunt, as they say, or a place for the Bears," Pritzker said. "I think what he's trying to do is get the best outcome for the Bears, and so if he's talking to legislators and talking to me, he's not doing it without the Bears understanding that he's having those conversations."

What's next:

Wilson said he will discuss his plan to keep the Bears in Chicago on Thursday afternoon.