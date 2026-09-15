Evanston man charged after gun, drugs found during Chicago eviction

The Brief A 40-year-old Evanston man allegedly threw body armor and two backpacks from a Chicago apartment window. Inside one of them, deputies found a loaded handgun, suspected drugs and identification documents. Tremell Richardson was charged and released from custody Sept. 4.



An Evanston man is facing felony charges after a gun and suspected drugs were found inside a backpack that he threw from a North Side apartment window earlier this month, according to the Cook County Sheriff's Office.

Chicago eviction

Around 11:30 a.m. Sept. 3, deputies arrived at an apartment in the 2500 block of West Fitch Avenue in West Ridge to enforce a court-ordered eviction.

A witness reportedly told officers that a man had thrown two backpacks and a body armor vest from a window.

Deputies found the backpacks on the ground outside. One backpack contained a loaded handgun, as well as suspected weed, cocaine, hydrocodone, ecstasy and psilocybin mushrooms, the sheriff’s office said.

The backpack also contained a state ID and driver’s license identifying the man as Tremell Richardson.

Tremell Richardson and items in backpack | CCSO

Deputies learned Richardson was inside the apartment with the person named in the eviction order. Richardson was then taken into custody.

The charges

Following an investigation, Richardson was charged with felon in possession of a weapon, possession of ecstasy, and four counts of possession of a controlled substance.

What's next:

Richardson was ordered released from custody Sept. 4 after his first court appearance.