Chicago police warn of recent sexual abuse incidents in Wicker Park, Avondale

The Brief Chicago police are investigating three sexual abuse incidents reported in Avondale on Sept. 11. A separate incident was reported Sept. 5 at the Blue Line Division station in Wicker Park. Police released descriptions of suspects and asked anyone with information to contact detectives.



Chicago police are investigating four recent sexual abuse incidents reported in Avondale and Wicker Park, including three that happened within about an hour on the city's Northwest Side.

Chicago sexual abuse incidents

What we know:

According to a Chicago police, an unknown man approached women from behind in three Avondale incidents Sept. 11 between 8 and 9 p.m.

The incidents were reported near:

3400 N. Springfield Ave.

3900 N. Cornelia Ave.

3300 N. Avers Ave.

Police said the man wrapped his arms around the women and touched their breasts and groin areas over their clothing before running away. In one incident, he fled in a red sedan.

Police described him as a Hispanic man with a medium-to-dark complexion, between 20 and 40 years old. He was reportedly wearing a dark baseball cap, a dark polo-style shirt with red stripes across the chest, dark shorts, black socks and white gym shoes.

A separate CPD alert involves an incident at the Blue Line Division station in the 1200 block of North Ashland Avenue in Wicker Park around 6:08 p.m. Sept. 5.

Police said the suspect entered the Blue Line at the Cumberland station, traveled to Division and waited for a woman wearing a skirt to leave the train. As she walked up the stairs, police said, the man ran toward her, reached under her skirt and grabbed her buttocks before fleeing.

Blue Line sex abuse suspect | CPD

The suspect was described as an Asian or Hispanic man between 5 feet 5 inches and 5 feet 8 inches tall, weighing about 210 pounds. Police said he has long black hair and two tattoos on his upper left arm. He was last seen wearing a black Adidas baseball cap.

What we don't know:

Police have not said whether the Avondale incidents and the Wicker Park incident are connected.

What's next:

Area 5 detectives are investigating the Avondale incidents. Anyone with information is asked to call 312-746-6554 or submit an anonymous tip at CPDTIP.com using reference numbers JK409515, JK409540 or JK409513.

Mass Transit detectives are investigating the Blue Line incident. Tips can be reported at 312-745-4447 or through CPDTIP.com using reference number JK401545.