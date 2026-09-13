Chicago crime: Fight at gym leads to shootout, 1 injured, other gunman at-large, police say

The Brief A fight at a West Loop gym led to a shootout that left one man injured and the other gunman at large. One of the gunmen, a 29-year-old man, was found by first responders and hospitalized with multiple graze wounds. The other gunman fled the scene, police said.



A fight at a gym in Chicago’s West Loop neighborhood led to an exchange of gunfire that left one man injured early Sunday morning.

What we know:

Officers responded to the shooting in the 1300 block of W. Randolph St. around 1:51 a.m., according to the Chicago Police Department.

A 29-year-old man was involved in a physical altercation with another man inside the business, which appeared to be the West Loop Athletic Club, according to video of the scene. The altercation continued outside the building, where both men pulled out handguns and fired at each other.

One of the gunmen fled the scene, police said.

Responding officers found the 29-year-old man with injuries, including gunshot graze wounds to both arms, his jaw, and abdomen.

Officers learned he had fired a gun. He was placed under arrest and was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was listed in good condition.

What we don't know:

Police did not provide a description of the other gunman.

Area detectives are investigating the shooting.

Charges are pending.