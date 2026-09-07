Chicago woman charged with murder in South Side shooting

The Brief Cecelia Morrison Payne, 31, faces a first-degree murder charge. Police said a 37-year-old man was shot in the chest Sept. 3 near Stony Island Avenue. Payne was arrested Sept. 4 and is scheduled for a detention hearing Sept. 7.



A Chicago woman has been charged with murder in the shooting death of a man on the city’s South Side last week.

Chicago woman charged in murder

The backstory:

The shooting happened around 6:04 p.m. Thursday in the 7300 block of South Stony Island Avenue in South Shore.

Police said a 37-year-old man was in front of a business when an unknown woman approached him, pulled out a handgun and fired.

The man was struck in the chest and taken to University of Chicago Hospital, where he died. His identity has not yet been released.

What's next:

According to police, 31-year-old Cecelia Morrison Payne faces one felony count of first-degree murder.

Cecelia Morrison Payne | CPD

Payne was identified as the suspected shooter and arrested Friday in the 5100 block of South Wentworth Avenue in Fuller Park, police said.

She is due in court Monday for a detention hearing.

Arrest history

Chicago police records show Payne was previously arrested in February 2026 on a charge of criminal damage to property valued at less than $500. She was released later that day.

Records also show she was arrested in April 2018 on an outstanding warrant and a headlight violation. She was released the same day.