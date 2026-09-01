LIVE | Mayor Johnson speaks at Washington Park after deadly mass shooting

The Brief Mayor Brandon Johnson is visiting a temporary emergency assistance center Tuesday in Washington Park following a violent weekend in Chicago. The center is providing counseling, financial assistance resources and other services for victims, families and witnesses affected by gun violence. The visit comes after at least 41 people were shot across the city over the weekend, including 15 people wounded in a Washington Park mass shooting.



Mayor Brandon Johnson is visiting Washington Park Tuesday to promote an Emergency Assistance Center for people affected by gun violence following a violent Labor Day weekend in Chicago.

Johnson was scheduled to speak at the Center around 9:30 a.m. as city officials announced the services that will be available when it opens to the public Thursday.

The visit follows a violent Labor Day weekend in Chicago in which at least 41 people were shot, including three people who died. Among the shootings was a mass shooting Saturday night during a reunion celebration in Washington Park that wounded 14 people and killed 35-year-old Rontonio Guterz.

Johnson, Ald. Jeanette Taylor and other city leaders are also expected to canvass the area near 53rd Street and Cottage Grove Avenue beginning at 11:30 a.m., handing out flyers and encouraging residents affected by gun violence to attend Thursday's event.

The Center will be open from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Washington Park Fieldhouse, located at 5531 S. Martin Luther King Dr. The event will be open to anyone affected by recent violence, including victims, survivors, witnesses, family members and community members seeking support.

Services available include:

Crime Victim Compensation applications

Crisis and mental health counseling

Victim services

Domestic violence resources

Youth services

Connections to detectives

Community resources and other support services

Several community organizations will participate, including Acclivus, Sunshine Gospel Ministries, Philadelphia Family Services, HRDI and Chicago Survivors.

Why you should care:

City officials say the Emergency Assistance Center is part of Mayor Johnson's effort to treat gun violence as a public health crisis by bringing immediate resources directly into neighborhoods affected by violence.

Rather than requiring victims and families to navigate multiple agencies, the city is bringing government departments and community organizations together in one location to provide immediate assistance and long-term support.

What you can do:

Chicago-based nonprofit Acclivus, which focuses on violence prevention and intervention, is also hosting a resource event Tuesday for people affected by gun violence.

The event will be held from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m. at 5401 S. Wentworth Ave., Suite 12E, about a mile from Washington Park. Organizers said many of the same support services will be available, including counseling and victim assistance resources.