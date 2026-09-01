West Chicago officer placed on leave amid investigation into possible Flock camera misuse

The Brief A West Chicago police officer has been placed on administrative leave after the city identified possible unauthorized use of the Flock automated license plate reader system. The city asked the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office to investigate whether any criminal conduct occurred and has launched its own internal review. Officials are also conducting a broader audit of the police department's use of Flock and other investigative technology.



A West Chicago police officer has been placed on administrative leave after the city said the officer may have used the department's Flock automated license plate reader system for an unauthorized purpose.

What we know:

The city said the possible misuse occurred between late 2024 and early 2025 and was discovered during an internal review of the West Chicago Police Department's use of the Flock automated license plate recognition, or ALPR, system.

After learning of the issue, the city said it immediately preserved relevant records, placed the officer on administrative leave and contacted the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office to ask it to independently investigate whether any criminal conduct occurred.

The city emphasized that administrative leave is a non-disciplinary measure and should not be interpreted as a finding of wrongdoing.

In addition to the State's Attorney's Office investigation, the city said it will conduct its own internal review to determine whether any city or police department policies, procedures or standards of conduct were violated and whether any employment action is warranted.

What we don't know:

The city has not identified the officer or described what the alleged unauthorized use involved.

Because the matter is under review by the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office and involves a personnel matter, the city said it is limited in what information it can release publicly.

Flock camera controversy

The backstory:

Automated license plate readers capture license plates and other vehicle information that police can use to locate suspects, stolen vehicles and missing people.

The technology has faced growing scrutiny over privacy concerns and potential misuse.

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In a separate case announced last month, an Itasca police officer was fired after village officials said the officer allegedly misused department technology for an unauthorized purpose. That case was also referred to the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office. Village officials did not disclose what technology was involved.

Nationally, scrutiny of ALPR systems has intensified, especially in Florida, where several officers have been accused of using Flock databases to track people for personal reasons. State transportation officials recently ordered local law enforcement agencies to remove automated license plate readers from state highway rights of way, citing privacy concerns, reports of misuse and the rapid expansion of surveillance technology.

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Flock Safety has responded by adding mandatory auditing tools, requiring case numbers for most searches and shortening its default data retention period.

What they're saying:

The City of West Chicago said automated license plate readers provide important public safety benefits but said their use "must be balanced with appropriate safeguards, clear policies, meaningful oversight, and accountability."

"The City takes the responsible use of law enforcement technology and public safety resources seriously," officials said.

What's next:

The city will continue its internal investigation while the DuPage County State's Attorney's Office determines whether any criminal conduct occurred.

The city also said it will continue a broader audit of the police department's use of Flock and other investigative technology and release additional information when legally permitted.