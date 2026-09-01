Elgin woman found dead, ex-boyfriend charged with murder

The Brief A 54-year-old homeless man has been charged with first-degree murder in the death of his former girlfriend, whose body was found inside her Elgin home Sunday morning. Prosecutors allege Christian B. Flores used a knife and a dumbbell to kill 52-year-old Charity Geisel. Flores was arrested Sunday evening in Indiana and is awaiting extradition to Kane County.



A homeless man is facing a first-degree murder charge after prosecutors say he killed his ex-girlfriend inside her Elgin home before fleeing to Indiana.

What we know:

Elgin police responded to 52-year-old Charity Geisel's home in the 300 block of Princeton Avenue around 10:43 a.m. Sunday, where she was found dead.

Prosecutors allege 54-year-old Christian B. Flores, Geisel's former boyfriend, used a knife and a dumbbell to kill her.

Christian B. Flores

Investigators with the Elgin Police Department later located Flores in Indiana, where he was arrested Sunday evening. He remains in custody in Indiana while awaiting extradition to Illinois.

Autopsy findings

The Kane County Coroner's Office performed an autopsy Monday.

Preliminary findings determined Geisel died from blunt and sharp force injuries sustained during an assault.

What we don't know:

It remains unclear why Flores allegedly killed Geisel.

What they're saying:

"I wish to extend my condolences to the family and friends of Charity," Elgin Police Chief Ana Lalley said in a statement.

"I also wish to thank the members of the Elgin Police Department for their professionalism and quick actions that led to the arrest of Mr. Flores. I also wish to extend my gratitude to the members of the Chesterton Police Department in Indiana who assisted us in this investigation."

What's next:

Flores' first court appearance in Kane County has not yet been scheduled.