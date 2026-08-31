Chicago man charged after gun, drugs found during traffic stop

The Brief A 35-year-old Chicago man faces felony charges after a traffic stop in Chatham last week. Cook County sheriff’s police said investigators recovered a loaded gun, suspected ecstasy, ammunition and other pills from a backpack in the vehicle. Roy Coppage was ordered held in the Cook County Jail and is due back in court Monday.



A Chicago man is facing felony gun and drug charges after a traffic stop in Chatham led to the recovery of a loaded firearm and suspected ecstasy.

South Side traffic stop arrest

What we know:

Cook County Sheriff’s police stopped a black Honda CR-V around 5:20 p.m. Aug. 24 in the 8400 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue after the driver allegedly used a designated turn lane to pass traffic.

Investigators said they learned there was weed in the vehicle and asked the driver, 35-year-old Roy Coppage, and a passenger to get out while they searched for narcotics.

During the search, investigators found a backpack containing a loaded gun, suspected ecstasy, ammunition and additional pills, according to the sheriff’s office.

Roy Coppage and items recovered during traffic stop | CCSO

Investigators determined the backpack belonged to Coppage and learned that his FOID card had been revoked, the sheriff’s office said.

Coppage was taken into custody.

The charges

Later that night, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Coppage with possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender and possession of a controlled substance.

He was also charged with misdemeanor unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver and cited for improper use of a designated lane.

What's next:

Coppage was ordered into Cook County Jail custody following his first court appearance Aug. 25. He is due back in court Monday.

Arrest history

Chicago police records show Coppage has been arrested at least three times since 2016. Those arrests included a 2016 allegation of failing to surrender a FOID card and arrests in 2020 and 2022 on gun-related charges.