Chicago man charged after gun, drugs found during traffic stop
CHICAGO - A Chicago man is facing felony gun and drug charges after a traffic stop in Chatham led to the recovery of a loaded firearm and suspected ecstasy.
South Side traffic stop arrest
What we know:
Cook County Sheriff’s police stopped a black Honda CR-V around 5:20 p.m. Aug. 24 in the 8400 block of South Cottage Grove Avenue after the driver allegedly used a designated turn lane to pass traffic.
Investigators said they learned there was weed in the vehicle and asked the driver, 35-year-old Roy Coppage, and a passenger to get out while they searched for narcotics.
During the search, investigators found a backpack containing a loaded gun, suspected ecstasy, ammunition and additional pills, according to the sheriff’s office.
Roy Coppage and items recovered during traffic stop | CCSO
Investigators determined the backpack belonged to Coppage and learned that his FOID card had been revoked, the sheriff’s office said.
Coppage was taken into custody.
The charges
Later that night, the Cook County State’s Attorney’s Office charged Coppage with possession of a firearm by a repeat felony offender and possession of a controlled substance.
He was also charged with misdemeanor unlawful possession of cannabis by a driver and cited for improper use of a designated lane.
What's next:
Coppage was ordered into Cook County Jail custody following his first court appearance Aug. 25. He is due back in court Monday.
Arrest history
Chicago police records show Coppage has been arrested at least three times since 2016. Those arrests included a 2016 allegation of failing to surrender a FOID card and arrests in 2020 and 2022 on gun-related charges.
The Source: The information in this story came from the Cook County Sheriff’s Office and the Chicago Police Department.