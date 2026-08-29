Chicago man charged in 2025 crash that killed 2 passengers, CPD says

The Brief A Chicago man was arrested and charged in connection with a fatal crash last year on the city's South Side. Gregory Carter was charged with reckless homicide, among several other crimes. He was accused of driving a car that crashed, resulting in the death of his two passengers, police said.



A Chicago man was arrested and charged in connection with a 2025 crash that killed two of his passengers on the city’s South Side.

What we know:

Gregory Carter, 28, was charged with two counts of reckless homicide, aggravated reckless driving causing bodily harm, speeding at least 35 mph over the limit, and was given various other traffic citations, according to the Chicago Police Department.

Gregory Carter (Chicago Police Department)

Police said they identified him as the person who was driving on Oct. 17, 2025, in the 7500 block of S. Vincennes Ave. in the Greater Grand Crossing neighborhood when he struck another car.

The crash resulted in the deaths of his two passengers, an 18-year-old woman and a 20-year-old man, police said.

Carter was arrested by CPD’s Fugitive Apprehension Unit and the U.S. Marshals Great Lakes Regional Fugitive Task Force on Thursday in the 2500 block of W. 48th St.

What's next:

Carter was expected to appear in court for a detention hearing on Saturday.