Suspected burglar found stuck in Waukegan restaurant vent, police say
WAUKEGAN, Ill. - A suspected burglar ended up covered in grease and calling for help after police say he became stuck in a vent at a Waukegan brunch restaurant.
Alleged burglar stuck in Waukegan restaurant vent
The backstory:
The incident happened just after 7:30 a.m. Aug. 16 at Liguez Brunch, located at 804 10th St. in Waukegan.
The restaurant's owners told police they arrived to find an alarm sounding and heard someone inside screaming for help.
When officers arrived, they found a man stuck in a ventilation system in the kitchen above a grill. Authorities later identified him as 24-year-old Cosme Cruz.
Waukegan fire and rescue crews assisted in removing Cruz through the rooftop. Police said crews provided him with a rope and pulled him out of the vent.
Cruz was covered in grease and told police he had been running from people and climbed into the rooftop vent to hide.
Cruz required medical treatment and was taken to Vista East Medical Center.
What's next:
Police said Cruz was arrested Aug. 21 on a warrant charging him with burglary, a Class 2 felony.
He was taken to the Lake County Jail and held pending his first court appearance.
The Source: The information in this article was provided by the Waukegan Police Department.