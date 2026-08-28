Suspected burglar found stuck in Waukegan restaurant vent, police say

The Brief A suspected burglar was found stuck in a ventilation system above a grill at Liguez Brunch in Waukegan on Aug. 16. Police say Cosme Cruz, 24, was covered in grease and calling for help after climbing into the rooftop vent to hide. Cruz was arrested Aug. 21 on a burglary warrant, a Class 2 felony, and taken to the Lake County Jail.



A suspected burglar ended up covered in grease and calling for help after police say he became stuck in a vent at a Waukegan brunch restaurant.

Alleged burglar stuck in Waukegan restaurant vent

The backstory:

The incident happened just after 7:30 a.m. Aug. 16 at Liguez Brunch, located at 804 10th St. in Waukegan.

The restaurant's owners told police they arrived to find an alarm sounding and heard someone inside screaming for help.

When officers arrived, they found a man stuck in a ventilation system in the kitchen above a grill. Authorities later identified him as 24-year-old Cosme Cruz.

Waukegan fire and rescue crews assisted in removing Cruz through the rooftop. Police said crews provided him with a rope and pulled him out of the vent.

Cruz was covered in grease and told police he had been running from people and climbed into the rooftop vent to hide.

Cruz required medical treatment and was taken to Vista East Medical Center.

What's next:

Police said Cruz was arrested Aug. 21 on a warrant charging him with burglary, a Class 2 felony.

He was taken to the Lake County Jail and held pending his first court appearance.