Lunar eclipse tonight: Best time to see it in Chicago

A lunar eclipse will occur late this evening, and it appears Mother Nature will cooperate for us to be able to see it!

When you can see the lunar eclipse in Chicago

The eclipse will begin at 9:34 PM, peak at 11:13 PM, and end at 12:52 AM. Plan for mostly clear to partly cloudy skies during this timeframe.

According to NASA, here's a more detailed timeline:

Penumbral eclipse: 8:23 p.m. CT/ 9:23 p.m. ET

Partial eclipse begins: 9:33 p.m. CT/ 10:33 p.m. ET

Maximum eclipse: 11:12 p.m. CT/ 12:12 a.m. ET

Partial eclipse ends: 12:52 a.m. CT/ 1:52 a.m. ET

The moon will also appear to look like a blood moon and turn a rusty red color during the partial phase of the eclipse, according to NASA.

Tonight will be quiet with just a few areas of patchy fog. Temperatures will fall into the lower 60s, which is fairly seasonable for this time of the year.

Looking ahead

Friday looks great with mostly sunny skies in the morning, becoming partly cloudy in the afternoon. Temperatures will be in the lower 80s. We'll be in the lower 80s again on Saturday with skies becoming mostly cloudy. A few models are trying to bring in showers late Saturday, so we'll have to watch how things evolve in the coming days.

We're turning up the heat on Sunday and it'll last into next workweek. Highs are expected to soar into the upper 80s to near 90 degrees Sunday, Monday, and Tuesday. Isolated shower and storm chances exist each day.