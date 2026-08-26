3 charged after disturbances at Oak Lawn Fire and Police Commission meetings

The Brief Two people were arrested Tuesday night following a disturbance at an Oak Lawn Fire and Police Commission meeting; a third person was previously charged after an earlier meeting. The latest arrests came as protesters demanded accountability over what the Arab American Action Network described as a police assault on a 14-year-old Palestinian American. All three people charged were cited, processed and released and were given court dates at the Bridgeview Courthouse.



Two people were arrested Tuesday night and a third was previously charged following disturbances at Oak Lawn Fire and Police Commission meetings, authorities said.

3 arrested after disturbances at Oak Lawn Fire and Police Commission meetings

The backstory:

The latest meeting was held Tuesday night at Oak Lawn Village Hall, where the Arab American Action Network held a protest demanding accountability over what the group described as a police assault on a 14-year-old Palestinian American during a village meeting earlier this month.

On Wednesday, Oak Lawn police confirmed three people have been charged in connection with the disturbances:

Ghada Morrar, 35, of Oak Lawn, was arrested Aug. 11 and charged with disorderly conduct, a Class C misdemeanor; obstructing a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor; and assault, a Class C misdemeanor.

Amira Altamimi, 21, of Oak Lawn, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with obstructing a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor.

Kobi Guillory, 29, of Chicago, was arrested Aug. 25 and charged with obstructing a peace officer, a Class A misdemeanor.

Image 1 of 3 ▼ Pictured is Kobi Guillory. (Oak Lawn PD)

The protest stemmed from an Aug. 5 confrontation that began after the commission chairman mispronounced the teenager's name.

AAAN said the teen responded by calling the chairman a "jack***," prompting officers to intervene.

The group released video of the encounter and alleged it showed officers lifting the teenager off his feet, slamming him into a counter and placing him in a chokehold.

Police said officers attempted to escort the teen away from the podium when his mother interfered with officers. Police said Morrar, the teen's mother, was removed from the meeting and later arrested and charged.

AAAN and its supporters have called for an independent investigation by Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul. The organization said it plans to continue pushing for accountability from Oak Lawn police.

What's next:

All three were cited, processed and released from custody on the days they were arrested.

Each was given a court date at the Bridgeview Courthouse.