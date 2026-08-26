Chicago man accused of stabbing 64-year-old, ordering dog to attack him

The Brief A 33-year-old Chicago man is charged with attempted murder after prosecutors say he repeatedly stabbed a 64-year-old man on the Southwest Side. Javon Cooper also allegedly directed his pit bull to repeatedly bite the victim as he lay on the ground. The victim underwent surgery for numerous cuts and puncture wounds to his face, head, arms, legs and back.



A Chicago man has been charged with attempted murder after prosecutors say he repeatedly stabbed a 64-year-old man with a box cutter and directed his dog to attack the victim on the Southwest Side.

Chicago man charged in stabbing, dog attack

Javon Cooper, 33, is charged with attempted first-degree murder, aggravated battery causing great bodily harm, aggravated battery in a public place and reckless conduct causing great bodily harm, according to Chicago police.

Javon Cooper | CPD

Police said Cooper was arrested around 1:45 p.m. Friday in the 7500 block of South Kedzie Avenue in Ashburn, less than 15 minutes after the attack.

According to Cook County court documents, the victim was walking on the same block around 1:26 p.m. when Cooper began yelling at him. The two men had previously argued but had not known each other before that earlier encounter.

Prosecutors said Cooper, who was walking his pit bull, approached the victim while armed with a box cutter. Cooper allegedly extended the blade and began slashing and stabbing the victim multiple times.

The victim also had a box cutter but was unable to use it during the attack, according to court documents.

Prosecutors said Cooper also directed his dog to repeatedly bite the victim. Cooper allegedly continued stabbing the man as he lay on the ground unable to defend himself while the dog continued biting him.

Witnesses saw the attack and recorded portions of it, according to court documents.

Police arrested Cooper at the scene, and one witness later identified him in a photo lineup. Prosecutors said Cooper claimed he was defending himself.

The box cutter Cooper allegedly used and the one belonging to the victim were both recovered. Cooper's dog was taken to a shelter.

The victim was taken to Advocate Christ Medical Center in Oak Lawn, where he underwent surgery for numerous cuts and puncture wounds to his face, head, arms, legs and back, according to court documents.

Prosecutors said Cooper suffered superficial scrapes and cuts to his hands, arms, chest and knee.

After his arrest, Cooper admitted being upset with the victim and knowing the man was in his 60s, according to prosecutors.

Court documents allege Cooper also told investigators he would have killed the victim if witnesses had not become involved.

What's next:

A judge ordered Cooper to remain in custody, and he is due back in court Aug. 31.

Arrest history

Chicago police records show Cooper has been arrested several times since 2014.

His previous arrests include allegations of domestic battery in 2014, criminal trespass to vehicles in 2016, burglary in 2019 and armed habitual criminal in 2021. He was also arrested on a warrant in 2022, according to CPD.